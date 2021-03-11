Seven paan shops, smokers in Patiala challaned for violating COPTA

Patiala, June 8
Officials of the Health Department today issued challans to seven pan shops and smokers for violation of norms under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) in the city. The health officials said a team of the tobacco cell inspected pan shops near Rajindra Hospital, Rajpura Colony and bus stand workshop.
The team found that people were not mindful of ‘smoking in public places was forbidden’ and were puffing on the cigarettes, while pan shop owners were selling loose cigarettes without any hesitation. Dr SJ Singh, Nodal Officer, said they had issued seven challans to the people and pan shop owners for violation of the COTPA Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...
Presidential poll to take place on July 18
Counting will take place on July 21
Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...
Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages
Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...
100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided
20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...