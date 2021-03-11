Seven paan shops, smokers in Patiala challaned for violating COPTA

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 8

Officials of the Health Department today issued challans to seven pan shops and smokers for violation of norms under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) in the city. The health officials said a team of the tobacco cell inspected pan shops near Rajindra Hospital, Rajpura Colony and bus stand workshop.

The team found that people were not mindful of ‘smoking in public places was forbidden’ and were puffing on the cigarettes, while pan shop owners were selling loose cigarettes without any hesitation. Dr SJ Singh, Nodal Officer, said they had issued seven challans to the people and pan shop owners for violation of the COTPA Act.