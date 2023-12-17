Sex test racket: Suspect got machine from Nepal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 16

It has been revealed through the course of the police investigation that the sacked Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) Meena, who was caught performing a gender detection test, had procured the ultrasound machine for her illegal clinic from Nepal. The suspect, who was arrested on Thursday, was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

Meena was sacked from her previous job due to similar activities, it is for the police to find out how long she had been running this illegal clinic. The police should also investigate as to where she dumped the foetuses after performing illegal abortions. Raminder Kaur, Patiala Civil Surgeon

Urban Estate police station SHO Amandeep Singh said Meena had a network of agents, who would send customers to her illegal gender-detection centre, which was being run at a house in Choura village. They used to get a share of the money she received for performing such tests. Sources also said that the middlemen ventured around private nursing homes and government hospitals to look for people wishing to get the gender detection test done. These middlemen used to send such people to the suspect for gender detection test.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur had said that Meena was sacked from her previous job due to similar activities. She said that it was for the police to find out how long Meena had been running her illegal clinic. “The police should also investigate as to where the suspect dumped the foetuses after performing illegal abortions,” she added.

On Thursday, the Health Departments of Barnala and Patiala busted another racket involved in illegal gender tests as well as performing abortions.

Barnala Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh and Patiala Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said they had received information that an individual was conducting gender detection tests and performing illegal abortions in Patiala.

#Nepal