SGGS university holds int’l meet on Guru Granth Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 2

A two-day international conference on “Sri Guru Granth Sahib: Contemporary Concern” began at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, today. The conference is being organised by the university in collaboration with the Sikh Education Council, London.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Pritpal Singh inaugurated the conference. As many as 150 researchers and scholars from the country and abroad are participating in the conference.

While addressing the gathering, the VC said the annual international conference had been initiated by the university with a focus on propagating Sikh concepts of welfare of all, to create an inter-faith dialogue and to promote harmonious coexistence. He said it was one’s primary duty to seek refuge and guidance from Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Dr Ajaib Singh Brar, Pro-Chancellor of the university, said the world today had become multicultural where the monotony of any one culture or belief could not be accepted. He said a course focused on the study of Sri Guru Granth Sahib would be introduced on compulsory basis in the National Education Policy system by the university. Brar said the youth should get guidance from Guru Granth Sahib to face challenges in their lives, whether it is political, communal, or based on class and cultural divisions.

In his keynote address, Prof Balwant Singh Dhillon, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, said to convey the message of the Guru Granth Sahib to the world, not only the Sikh experts, spiritual thinkers and philosophers, but also the multidisciplinary scholars and researchers of literature, science and technology, music, humanities and social sciences should be involved.

Dr Rajneesh Kaur, representative of the Sikh Education Council, London; Dr Sikandar Singh, Dean Student Welfare; Dr Sukhwinder Singh Billing, Dean Academic Affairs, also addressed the gathering on the occasion.