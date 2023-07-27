SGGSWU win 4 gold medals in gatka meet

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 26

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University (SGGSWU) won four gold medals in the 6th All India Inter University Gatka Championship held at the University of Engineering and Management, Jaipur (Rajasthan).

During the championship, the university teams won four gold, nine silver and bronze medals each. The university secured the overall second position in the men’s category and third position in the women’s category.

