SGGSWU win 4 gold medals in gatka meet

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 26
Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University (SGGSWU) won four gold medals in the 6th All India Inter University Gatka Championship held at the University of Engineering and Management, Jaipur (Rajasthan).
During the championship, the university teams won four gold, nine silver and bronze medals each. The university secured the overall second position in the men’s category and third position in the women’s category.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt faces no-trust motion; PM Modi sees 3rd term for NDA
Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...
Sinéad O'Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, dies at 56
'Nothing Compares 2 U' received three Grammy nominations and...
Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border
Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses
Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go
The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 passed in Lok Sa...