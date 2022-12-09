SGPC holds protest demanding release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 12

Hundreds of protestors led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), along with various Panthic jathebandis, held a protest march here on Monday demanding release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) languishing in jails.

The protestors carried black flags and posters and marched from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to the district administrative complex wearing shackles depicting prisoners and questioned the ‘dual and discriminatory’ treatment towards Sikhs.

They also carried posters with photographs of Sikh political prisoners Gurdeep Singh Khera, Professor Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara.

SGPC members hold protest Patiala. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

They said Sikhs who have completed their life sentences should be released, and added, “Some Sikhs have spent over 32-33 years behind bars, which is double than their announced jail term. This is discriminatory behaviour of the Centre towards the Sikhs.”

Former SGPC president, Professor Kirpal Singh Badungar said Sikhs played the most important role in the country’s independence. “Many Sikhs suffered huge losses while fighting the British and also during partition of the country. While the Congress party has been discriminatory against the Sikhs for long, the BJP is also towing the same line, due to which we have had to resort to protests. The government should release the Sikh prisoners at the earliest.”

Satwinder Singh Tohra, member SGPC, said Sikhs are being made to feel like second grade citizens in the country. “They (the government) have released rapists. But many Sikhs who fought for religion have spent double their announced terms in jails and are not being released. They are making us feel like second grade citizens.”

SGPC member Jarnail Singh Kartarpur said, “The protest has been organised by the SGPC and Panthic jathebandis. The Centre should understand our demands.”

The members later met Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Centre.

#SGPC #Sikhs