 SGPC holds protest demanding release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala : The Tribune India

SGPC holds protest demanding release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Protestors carry black flags and posters, wear shackles depicting prisoners

SGPC holds protest demanding release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

SGPC members hold protest Patiala. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 12

Hundreds of protestors led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), along with various Panthic jathebandis, held a protest march here on Monday demanding release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) languishing in jails.

The protestors carried black flags and posters and marched from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to the district administrative complex wearing shackles depicting prisoners and questioned the ‘dual and discriminatory’ treatment towards Sikhs.

They also carried posters with photographs of Sikh political prisoners Gurdeep Singh Khera, Professor Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara.

SGPC members hold protest Patiala. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

They said Sikhs who have completed their life sentences should be released, and added, “Some Sikhs have spent over 32-33 years behind bars, which is double than their announced jail term. This is discriminatory behaviour of the Centre towards the Sikhs.”

Former SGPC president, Professor Kirpal Singh Badungar said Sikhs played the most important role in the country’s independence. “Many Sikhs suffered huge losses while fighting the British and also during partition of the country. While the Congress party has been discriminatory against the Sikhs for long, the BJP is also towing the same line, due to which we have had to resort to protests. The government should release the Sikh prisoners at the earliest.”

Satwinder Singh Tohra, member SGPC, said Sikhs are being made to feel like second grade citizens in the country. “They (the government) have released rapists. But many Sikhs who fought for religion have spent double their announced terms in jails and are not being released. They are making us feel like second grade citizens.”

SGPC member Jarnail Singh Kartarpur said, “The protest has been organised by the SGPC and Panthic jathebandis. The Centre should understand our demands.”

The members later met Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Centre.

#SGPC #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Astrologer Nidhi trolled on Twitter for not wearing blouse; donations, memes pour in

2
Brand Connect

Reba McEntire Keto Gummies Reviews Shocking Side Effects Alert Must Read Before Buying?

3
Punjab

NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar

4
World

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

5
Nation

Nagpur teen raped, forced by accused, his mother to have sex with other men: Police

6
Amritsar

Punjab Police step in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman struggling to move after she 'injects herself with smack'

7
Punjab

NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups

8
Nation

Fake MEA letterhead used to request French visa; CBI books 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, starts probe

9
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh is ‘sexy and he knows it’, the singer-actor’s latest pic sets Instagram on fire

10
Haryana

Nuh shocker: Teen caught for killing 11-year-old boy to get 'madrasa' shut

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case maintainable, says Varanasi district judge

Varanasi court to continue hearing Gyanvapi case, rejects mosque's plea against maintainability

District Judge AK Vishvesh orders that it will continue to h...

NIA raiding places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups

NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups

Punjab Police are providing the assistance

NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar’s residence, another place in Punjab’s Muktsar

NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar

NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...

To beat G-7 oil cap, Russia offers long-term crude supply at low rates

To beat G-7 oil cap, Russia offers long-term crude supply at low rates

G-7 plan is to cap the price of Russian oil between $40 and ...

Sonali Phogat's death: Home Ministry orders CBI probe

Sonali Phogat's death case: Home Ministry orders CBI probe, family welcomes decision

Phogat, BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa in the...


Cities

View All

Punjab Police wake up after viral video shows young Amritsar woman stupors and struggles to move after she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’

Punjab Police step in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman struggling to move after she 'injects herself with smack'

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ in Amritsar's Maqboolpura goes viral

Amritsar: After initial spike, 1509 basmati variety prices dip; growers upset

Amritsar youth secures AIR 146 in JEE Advanced

Open House: Do you see any changes around you that show Amritsar is becoming a Smart City?

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Chinmay tops tricity with AIR 42

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Chinmay Khokar tops tricity with AIR 42

35-year-old man's naked body found near Attawa hotel in Chandigarh

38-yr-old con man held for duping Chandigarh girl of Rs 75 lakh

Only 52.3% IPC cases disposed of last year by Chandigarh police

Jet-setting Chandigarh councillors mix study with leisure

Metro snag leaves thousands stranded in Delhi

Metro snag leaves thousands stranded in Gurugram

​NIA conducts raids at houses of 2 gangsters in Gurugram

19-year-old youth beaten to death in Delhi for stealing mobile phone, 1 arrested

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

Gangster Sukha Kahlwa murder case: Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

With All-India Rank 148, Mridul tops Jalandhar district in JEE Advanced

No headway in Rs 45-crore Kala Sanghian project: Councillor

Meeting over Phagwara sugar mill tomorrow

Jalandhar firm sent 1.5K valves for INS Vikrant

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top Ludhiana city in JEE Advanced

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Drones to help cops monitor traffic in Ludhiana

Open House: What should be done to check road accidents snuffing out precious lives?

13 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Post V-C controversy, Punjab Health Minister Jouramajra resumes visits to hospitals

Post V-C controversy, Punjab Health Minister Jouramajra resumes visits to hospitals

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala civic body House meeting today, expected to be stormy

BJP leader meets Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

Patiala: Panchayat Secretary held for graft