SGPC poll: Extend registration date for new voters, demands SAD (A)

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 14

The SAD (A) has urged the chief election commissioner, gurdwara elections, to extend the date for the enrolment of new voters for the SGPC elections as residents in rural areas are busy with their fields.

A delegation of the party, led by Iman Singh Mann, state president of its youth wing, presented a memorandum in this regard to the Deputy Commissioner to be forwarded to the chief election commissioner for gurdwara elections.

Addressing the media, Mann and Shingara Singh, district president, SAD(A), said the revision of electoral roll was going on at a very slow pace as villagers were not coming forward.

“The process is quite lengthy for new voters, who have to fill the form with all the documents and submit it to the officer concerned. However, rural people don’t have spare time as they are currently engaged in paddy management and sowing of wheat,” they said.

They said unlike the General elections, the facility of making votes on the doorstep was not available in the SGPC elections. They demanded that the date of the voting process should be extended by at least two months.

Dharam Singh Kalaur, Gurpreet Singh, Nazar Singh, Swarna Singh, Harpreet Singh, Bahadur Singh, Kulwant Singh, Ajaib Singh, Satnam Singh and others were present on this occasion.

