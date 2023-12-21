SHGs to lead school uniform production

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 20

The initiative for the production of school uniforms by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Punjab State Rural Livelihood Mission was inaugurated by Dr Gurpreet Kaur (wife of CM Bhagwant Mann) in village Selwala, Patran.

At the inauguration, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney highlighted the district’s leading role in fostering 5200 SHGs. She outlined the project’s details, emphasising free training provided to women through Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI) and the allocation of machinery worth Rs 5 lakh. She added that this initiative has secured an order for 14,000 school uniforms, with plans to extend support to crafting uniforms professionals belonging to various services such as police and medicine.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur talked about the role of these SHGs in crafting uniforms for schoolchildren. She praised the state government’s decision to entrust community-driven SHGs with this responsibility, instead of handing over such projects to large businesses.

MLA Kulwant Singh appreciated CM Mann’s decision to grant this project to SHGs. He said that this would provide employment opportunities to women who desperately need them.

MLAs Kulwant Singh Bajigar, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, and ADC Anuprita Johal were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration. Village Sarpanch Charanjit Kaur and the gram panchayat honoured Dr Gurpreet and the other dignitaries.

