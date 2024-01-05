Shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Patiala, January 4
Three masked men threw acid on a shopkeeper in the Sanaur area here on Thursday. They managed to flee from the spot after committing the crime. The police have registered a case and initiated a probe.
According to the police, Nikhil Singla suffered burns on his face and arms after an unknown trio threw acid on him and fled on a bike. The incident took place when Nikhil was on his way to open his hardware shop in the morning.
Later, one of the suspects, identified as Johnny, was arrested. The police are on the lookout for the other two suspects.
“The condition of Nikhil is stable and he is out of danger as his eyes were not burnt. We are trying to identify the other two suspects. The statement of the victim would be recorded once he is declared medically fit,” said the police.
