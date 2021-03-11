Shortage of anti-rabies serum in government hospitals in state

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, June 1

Government hospitals in the state are running short of life-saving anti-rabies serum (ARS)— a costly medicine, given in a grade-3 bite. Consequent upon the shortage, poor patients have to pay a hefty price from their own pocket for the serum dose. Over 350 cases of dog-bite are reported in the state every day.

A single dose of ARS (immunoglobulin), said the experts, costs around Rs 15,000- 20,000 for adults and Rs 7,000-10,000 for children.

A grade-3 dog bite is a single or multiple transdermal bites with contamination of mucous membrane with salvia. It is this grade-3 bite which requires ARS—before the ant-rabies vaccine—so as to make vaccine effective. Without ARS, the vaccine is of no use and the victim may die within a few days.

Of the total dog bite cases, more than 50 per cent were of grade-3, who needed immunoglobulin to be administered before the vaccine, said epidemiologists. A doctor of Patiala Health Department, who wished not to be named, said, “Officials of the state Health Department have been informed about the shortage a month ago. Human lives are at stake, accountability should be fixed for delay in purchasing the ARS.” Dr Preeti Thawre, state programme officer, National Rabies Control Programme, said, “Currently, we don’t have anti-rabies serum at the warehouses. We have placed orders. The purchase has to be made by the Punjab System Health Corporation.”