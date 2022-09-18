Shortage of basic medicines at health centres continues

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 17

Health centres — especially primary health centres — in the district continue to face a shortage of basic medicines.

Aam Aadmi clinics a priority The government is more serious about their flagship scheme. It is making sure that there is no shortage of medicines at the newly inaugurated “Aam Aadmi Clinics” in the district . Health Department officials said the supply of medicines to the health centres had been diverted to the clinics.

Irregular supply of medicines to the health centres have led to a frequent periodic shortage of medicines that have to be available in any functioning health systems at all the times.

Doctors at the centres said some of the medicines, especially meant for children, were not available for a long time. The other medicines included: Paracetamol drops, Tablet Multivitamin and Tablet Domperidone.

One of the Medical officers, who is posted at Primary Health Centre in Patiala, said: “The supply of medicines has been irregular for a long time. We have already informed the senior officials in this regard.”

A pharmacist at one of the health centres in Patiala, said: “Many syrups – which are necessary for children – are not available. We cannot give tablets to the kids. Government should ensure that there is a continuous supply of basic medicines to all the centres.” The situation is worse at the health centres located in the periphery of the district or rural areas.

However, Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said: “There has been a regular supply of the medicines. As to the rural areas, recently we supplied medicines to the Shutrana block.”