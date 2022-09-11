Shortage of medicines at Govt Rajindra Hospital continues

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, September 10

Government Rajindra Hospital, a tertiary healthcare institute of Punjab, is running short of medicines. The hospital has not received a regular supply of medicines from the government since July.

Basic medicines unavailable “We are the ones who have to face the ire of poor patients. Sometimes, basic medicines such are paracetamol are unavailable at the hospital,” said a doctor.

The hospital is said to have been trying to purchase medicines at its own level.

However, owing to a low purchasing capacity, it is struggling to meet the demand of medicines.

It was learnt that poor patients, who reach the hospital from far-off places, in a hope of getting free treatment, have to purchase medicines from their own pocket.

Notably, the AAP government's main poll plank was bringing about drastic changes (Badlav) in the health sector. Ironically, five months after the new party came to power, even doable changes are not being made.

The authorities claimed they had informed the Health Minister about the shortage of medicines several times during his visits to the hospital.

Meanwhile, former Patiala MP Dharamvir Gandhi said the new government had even failed to ensure a regular supply of medicines to the hospital.