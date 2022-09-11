Shortage of medicines at Govt Rajindra Hospital continues

Karam Prakash
Patiala, September 10
Government Rajindra Hospital, a tertiary healthcare institute of Punjab, is running short of medicines. The hospital has not received a regular supply of medicines from the government since July.
Basic medicines unavailable
“We are the ones who have to face the ire of poor patients. Sometimes, basic medicines such are paracetamol are unavailable at the hospital,” said a doctor.
The hospital is said to have been trying to purchase medicines at its own level.
However, owing to a low purchasing capacity, it is struggling to meet the demand of medicines.
It was learnt that poor patients, who reach the hospital from far-off places, in a hope of getting free treatment, have to purchase medicines from their own pocket.
A senior doctor of the hospital, pleading anonymity, said: "We are the ones who have to face the ire of poor patients. Sometimes, basic medicines such are paracetamol are unavailable at the hospital."
Notably, the AAP government's main poll plank was bringing about drastic changes (Badlav) in the health sector. Ironically, five months after the new party came to power, even doable changes are not being made.
The authorities claimed they had informed the Health Minister about the shortage of medicines several times during his visits to the hospital.
Meanwhile, former Patiala MP Dharamvir Gandhi said the new government had even failed to ensure a regular supply of medicines to the hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms
MHA shifts case to SFIO
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border
Mundi and his two aides — Kapil Pandit and Rajinder, alias J...
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced
Candidates can check scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in
CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses
A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...