Shubhkaran’s ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ to reach tricity today

Patiala, March 15

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have shared the route plan of Asthi Kalash Yatra to be taken out through Chandigarh tomorrow in the memory of Shubhkaran Singh (22), who died in a farmers’ protest at the Khanauri border on February 21.

Farmer leaders protesting at the Shambhu border visited Balloh village today and started “Shaheedi (Asthi) Kalash Yatra” of Shubhkaran. A total of 21 ‘kalash’ containing his remains were placed at the Shambhu border, said SKM (Non-political) leaders.

The ‘yatra’ would start from the Shambhu border around 11 am tomorrow and reach Panchkula via Banur, Landran, Sohana, Mohali, Chandigarh and Saketri. On the call of farmers, students owing allegiance with various student unions to take part in Kalash Yatra and assemble at Gate 2 of Panjab University at 3.30 pm on Saturday. It would make a night halt in Panchkula and proceed to other districts of Haryana the next day. A ‘Shaheedi Samagam’ will be held in Hisar on March 22 and a similar event on a larger scale will be held in Ambala on March 31.

Sources said conflict could occur if the farmers had not taken permission to carry out ‘yatra’ in Chandigarh. However, social activist and advocate associated with SKM (Non-political) Mahesh Choudhary said due permission for carrying out the ‘yatra’ had been sought. In a communique shared in the evening, farmer union leaders urged people to visit the locations and pay homage to Shubkaran.

