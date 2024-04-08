Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 7

A large number of farmers, under the banner of the BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), today held a protest at the Jyoti Swarup Chowk demanding action against persons who are responsible for the death of farmer Shubhkaran. They raised slogans against the state and Union governments and burnt an effigy of the Centre.

District president of the union Gurmeet Singh Rurki said there was resentment among farmers as the government had not taken any action against the persons responsible for Shubhkaran’s death as well as killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. He urged the farmers that during the Parliament elections, they must pose questions to BJP leaders seeking votes as to what they had done for the farmers. If they failed to answer, they should be shown black flags.

He demanded that the loans of farmers and labourers should be waived, the cases filed against the farmers during the agitation cancelled, farmers and labourers given Rs 1,000 pension after 58 years, etc.

Balwinder Singh, Prakash Singh, Jhujhar Singh, Baldev Singh, Mohinder Singh, Karnail Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh and other farmer leaders were also present.

