Signature drive for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Patiala, February 23
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami today launched a signature campaign from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, initiated by the Shiromani Akali Dal for the release of Sikh political prisoners.
He said, “The SGPC is making all efforts for the release of Sikh political prisoners.”
Dhami said the BJP government in Haryana had hatched a conspiracy against the Sikh community and was helping in occupying gurdwaras in the state. “We have called a meeting on the matter,” he said.
SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra said the party will involve as many people as possible in the signature campaign.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...