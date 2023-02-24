Signature drive for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 23

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami today launched a signature campaign from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, initiated by the Shiromani Akali Dal for the release of Sikh political prisoners.

He said, “The SGPC is making all efforts for the release of Sikh political prisoners.”

Dhami said the BJP government in Haryana had hatched a conspiracy against the Sikh community and was helping in occupying gurdwaras in the state. “We have called a meeting on the matter,” he said.

SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra said the party will involve as many people as possible in the signature campaign.