Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 11

Not anymore a CM city, Patiala still remains favourite with protesters with four demonstration simultaneously going-on here. The city witnessed protests daily during the tenure of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who hails from Patiala.

The protests going on at different locations have spelt chaos on roads, leaving commuters and residents in the lurch. A protest launched by members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee, a union of Dalit leaders, is going on at the bus stop adjacent to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. The protesters associated with multipurpose health workers held a demonstration at the same spot on Sunday. They were demanding for more recruitments in the Health Department.

Meanwhile, farmers associated with 32 associations, including Krantikari Kisan Union, blocked roads and started a protest outside New Moti Mahal, the residence of the senior BJP leader from the state and two-time former Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh. They held a similar protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Health Minister Balbir Singh as well. The farmers want the state government and the Centre to provide compensation to farmers who suffered financial losses due the recent floods.

They said, “The governments had earlier assured to provide compensation to each and every farmer, and others who suffered losses, but to date, they have failed to provide any respite in the entire state.” The farmers will continue the protest till Wednesday.

Farmers associated with the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta), Bhateri Kalan, also held a protest outside the District Administrative Complex over alleged hooliganism at Rasulpur Joran village of Sanaur at the behest of some MLAs.

The Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee has decided to continue its protest till their demands for the release of its members and cancellation of the auction of village common land of Mandaur of Nabha are met.