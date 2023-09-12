 Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Vehicles stuck in a jam during the protest of the Bhartiya Kissan Union (Ekta, Bhatrerikalan) in front of the DC's office in Patiala on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 11

Not anymore a CM city, Patiala still remains favourite with protesters with four demonstration simultaneously going-on here. The city witnessed protests daily during the tenure of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who hails from Patiala.

The protests going on at different locations have spelt chaos on roads, leaving commuters and residents in the lurch. A protest launched by members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee, a union of Dalit leaders, is going on at the bus stop adjacent to Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. The protesters associated with multipurpose health workers held a demonstration at the same spot on Sunday. They were demanding for more recruitments in the Health Department.

Meanwhile, farmers associated with 32 associations, including Krantikari Kisan Union, blocked roads and started a protest outside New Moti Mahal, the residence of the senior BJP leader from the state and two-time former Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh. They held a similar protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Health Minister Balbir Singh as well. The farmers want the state government and the Centre to provide compensation to farmers who suffered financial losses due the recent floods.

They said, “The governments had earlier assured to provide compensation to each and every farmer, and others who suffered losses, but to date, they have failed to provide any respite in the entire state.” The farmers will continue the protest till Wednesday.

Farmers associated with the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta), Bhateri Kalan, also held a protest outside the District Administrative Complex over alleged hooliganism at Rasulpur Joran village of Sanaur at the behest of some MLAs.

The Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee has decided to continue its protest till their demands for the release of its members and cancellation of the auction of village common land of Mandaur of Nabha are met.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Diaspora

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

3
Sports

Asia Cup: Kohli hits 47th hundred, ton-up Rahul dispels fitness doubts in India's record 228-run victory over Pakistan

4
Diaspora

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily

5
Pollywood

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

6
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma praises 'mentor' Bhagwant Mann at Punjab Tourism Summit in Mohali

7
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

8
Trending

Indian-origin man disrupts US Open match to register climate protest

9
India

India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi

10
Business

Nifty scales 20,000 mount, Sensex regains 67,000 level as stocks extend rally to 7th day

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

India, S Arabia firm up energy ties, kick-start $50 bn refinery project

India, S Arabia firm up energy ties, kick-start $50 bn refinery project

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin

It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...

Sovereign wealth fund office to come up in India

Sovereign wealth fund office to come up in India

Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram

Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram

It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...


Cities

View All

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

No let-up in vehicle thefts in Amritsar

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

~20 cr for solar power plants at government houses

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Mayor unveils logo for Swachhata League

Renal transplant waiting drops to 2 months at PGI

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Delhi bans firecrackers

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Salary released after strike by Punjabi varsity faculty

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor

Event on mental health awareness concludes