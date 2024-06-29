Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 28

The meeting of the councillors of Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council was held under the chairmanship of Council President Ashok Sood today. MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai also attended the meeting, and 16 proposals presented in the meeting were passed; three were kept pending for the next meeting.

Addressing mediapersons, Ashok Sood said the MC has decided to begin all the development works that were withheld because of the LS elections. He said an extension of 6 months was sanctioned for the contract of 96 safai sewaks. He said the other resolutions that were passed in the meeting included the widening of the service road up to the gates of the new flyover, the purchase of two new AEC vehicles for Rs 13 lakh, and the purchase of a new fire tender, among others. He said the dog-bite victims would be given Rs 10,000 in compensation.

MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai said due to the problem of choked sewer lines, the sanitation of the town was affected and the sewer water was overflowing. He said that the MC has purchased a new cami machine for Rs 55 lakh to clean the sewer lines.

