Sirhind Municipal Council okays estimated budget of Rs 28.98 crore

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 29

At a meeting held here today, the Municipal Council (MC), Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, today approved an estimated budget of Rs 28.98 crore for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal. The meeting, presided over by Ashok Sood, president of the MC, was attended by the councillors and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai.

Sood said the council was expected to have an income of Rs 28.98 crore and an expenditure of Rs 26.71 crore in the upcoming year. He said the MC was expected to earn Rs 7.60 crore from VAT, Rs 3 crore from electricity and council tax, Rs1.20 crore from excise, Rs 1.28 crore from house tax, Rs 2.70 crore from building plan application fee, Rs 8 crore from sale of land and other sources.

The council president said the MC would spend approximately Rs12.91 crore on developmental projects to be initiated in the town, Rs 12.44 crore on salaries, pensions and other expenses of the staff.

He said developmental projects like construction of new roads, repair of old roads, purchase of machinery, payment of electricity bills, construction of parks, water supply and other items would be initiated soon.

Rai said the developmental works would be initiated in all the wards without any discrimination, so that all residents of the city may get basic facilities.