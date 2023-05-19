Sirhind residents protest MC’s failure to remove garbage from roadside

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 18

Residents of Sirhind today protested against the Punjab Government and Municipal Council (MC) for their failure to remove heaps of garbage piled up on the main road.

A large number of residents gathered at the garbage site and held a demonstration.

MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, MC president Ashok Sood and other officials of the council reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Addressing the media, Gurwinder Sohi, president of NGO Jago, said despite repeated requests to the council officials, the city’s garbage was being dumped on the roadside. He said passersby have to face great inconvenience as a foul smell emanates from the garbage heap, and trash set on fire also causes pollution.

Sohi demanded that the garbage pile be removed immediately and the city’s waste be dumped at some other place.

Rai said various steps were being taken to make Sirhind a beautiful town and all garbage dumps would be removed immediately. He said garbage would be converted into fertiliser.