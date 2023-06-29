Six arrested for ‘killing’ man to claim insurance money

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 28

A sensational murder has come to light with the arrest of six persons. They allegedly murdered a person having similarities with the main accused, Gurpreet Singh, who wanted to show himself dead to claim Rs 4 crore in insurance amount.

Gurpreet Singh, his wife Khushdeep Kaur, Sukhwinder Singh of Bhagrana village, who gave the idea, Jaspal Singh of Julka in Patiala, truck driver, Dinesh Kumar of Rajpura, who took the deceased in a car and changed his clothes, and Rajesh Kumar Sharma of Sirhind, insurance agent, have been arrested.

The police have recovered the truck and the car used in the conspiracy.

Dr Ravjot Grewal, SSP, said Jiwan Deep Kaur, a resident of Sanipur village, lodged a missing person complaint on June 24 about the disappearance of her husband Sukhjit Singh. The police formed an SIT, led by Gurbans Singh Bains, DSP (PBI), which found his motorcycle and slippers near the Bhakra canal. His mobile phone was located 1 km away buried in the fields. The woman said her husband was an addict and Gurpreet used to call him for the past month for drinks.

The SSP said the police visited Gurpreet’s house where his wife said he had died in an accident near Rajpura.

The police, with the help of DNA samples, technical help and forensic experts, were able to find that the deceased was not Gurpreet but Sukhjit.

The police arrested Gurpreet, who revealed that he suffered financial loss in business and hatched the conspiracy along with a friend and insurance agent to claim the insurance amount.

They laced the victim’s drink with morphine. He was made to lie on the service road near Basantpura and crushed under the wheels of a truck.

The SSP said the insurance money was to be shared among the accused.