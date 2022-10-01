Patiala: Six aspirants protesting on top of Bhedpura power pylon booked

Patiala, September 30
The police have booked six lineman aspirants, protesting atop a 400 KV power pylon near Bhedpura village, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
After protesting for months outside the head office of Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL), the aspirants, on September 20, had climbed on to the high voltage wire tower near Bhedpura village.
The police are said to have booked all six aspirants under Sections 387 and 427 of the IPC. Also Sections 3 and 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have been slapped on them.
Those booked have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Jagsir Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ramesh Kumar and Avtar Singh. They are contesting the government’s decision to hold eligibility test for those who have already undergone apprenticeship. They were also demanding that the PSPCL should increase the number of advertised posts from 1,690 to 3,000.
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, on Thursday met the protesters and assured them of meeting the Chief Minister over the issue.
Meanwhile, Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday met the protesters and reiterated their demand that Apprentice Lineman should be recruited in the PSPCL as promised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and as per earlier norms.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive