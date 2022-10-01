Patiala: Six aspirants protesting on top of Bhedpura power pylon booked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 30

The police have booked six lineman aspirants, protesting atop a 400 KV power pylon near Bhedpura village, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

After protesting for months outside the head office of Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL), the aspirants, on September 20, had climbed on to the high voltage wire tower near Bhedpura village.

The police are said to have booked all six aspirants under Sections 387 and 427 of the IPC. Also Sections 3 and 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have been slapped on them.

Those booked have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, Jagsir Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ramesh Kumar and Avtar Singh. They are contesting the government’s decision to hold eligibility test for those who have already undergone apprenticeship. They were also demanding that the PSPCL should increase the number of advertised posts from 1,690 to 3,000.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, on Thursday met the protesters and assured them of meeting the Chief Minister over the issue.

Meanwhile, Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday met the protesters and reiterated their demand that Apprentice Lineman should be recruited in the PSPCL as promised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and as per earlier norms.