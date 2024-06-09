 Six held for theft at industrialist’s house : The Tribune India

  Patiala
  Six held for theft at industrialist's house

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

The suspects in custody of the Fatehgarh Sahib police.



Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 8

The police claimed to have solved the case of theft of silver, gold, diamond items, and cash worth lakhs of rupees at the residence of an industrialist in Mandi Gobindgarh by arresting six people, including the driver and his daughter. The police recovered silver, gold, diamond items, a mobile phone, a luxury watch, a car, two motorcycles, and cash. Those suspects have been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Buta, a resident of Ajnali; Karanveer Singh, Sunil Kumar, and Rakib, residents of Mandi Gobindgarh; the driver, Tejinder Singh; and his daughter, Nannu, residents of Dadheri village.

Addressing mediapersons, SP (Investigation) Rakesh Kumar Yadav said Gaurav and Saurav Singla, industrialists of Mandi Gobindgarh, complained to the police that on May 8, the entire family had gone to Delhi to attend a marriage, and two of their domestic helpers were at home. They complained that at about 1 a.m., four people entered the house and took their servants hostage. They stole lakhs of rupees, silver, gold, and diamond items, silver idols, an expensive mobile phone, and other items. The SP said that the SSP constituted an SIT led by SP (I) Rakesh Yadav, DSP Amloh Rajesh Kumar Chibar, CIA Inspector Amarbir Singh, and SHO Mandi Gobindgarh Inspector Malkiat Singh.

The SP said that by using human and technical sources, the SIT continued its investigation in spite of election duty and succeeded in identifying the thieves and their accomplices. He said the mastermind of the theft is Gurdeep Singh, alias Buta, and the driver is Tejinder Singh’s daughter, Nannu. He said Nannu used to work as domestic help at the residence of the industrialist, and her father had been working as a driver for the last 14 years. He said that Nannu was in contact with Buta and revealed all the secrets of the house and the costly items kept in the store to them. The police said that as her father was the driver and had gone with her family to Delhi for marriage, she planned the robbery. Nannu knew all about the location of the family and was in touch with her father. Police officials said after the theft, they distributed the money, transferred Rs 3 lakh to the account of Nannu, and purchased a car and two motorcycles. The SP said a police team raided Gurdeep Singh’s house and recovered all the items they had stolen.

He said that three of the arrested thieves are also facing criminal cases.

