Six held, poppy husk, intoxicating tablets seized

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 1

The police have arrested six peddlers and seized 120 kg of poppy husk, 120 bottles of banned syrup and 400 intoxicating tablets and capsules. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said on the directions of SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal, the district police had initiated a campaign against drug abuse and anti-social elements. He said the Chuni police had laid a naka on the Chandigarh-Sirhind road, where the police intercepted a vehicle and seized 400 tablets and capsules during a search. The driver, Kamaljit Singh of Kapurthala was arrested.

In another case, the Mandi Gobindgarh police arrested Mandeep Singh and Lakhvir Singh and seized 120 bottles of banned syrup.

The SP further said the Sirhind CIA staff arrested Amandeep Singh, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, Kulwant Singh of Bag Sikandar village and Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Ferozepur village and seized 120-kg poppy husk from their possession.