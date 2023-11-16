SKM leaders discuss problems faced by farmers in Punjab, to hold protest

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 15

Under the leadership of the state president of the Indian Farmers Association, Baldev Singh Damheri, the SKM leaders held a meeting at Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib to discuss the problems being faced by the farmers across the state.

Addressing the media, Baldev Singh Damheri said that the Union government implemented three black laws to put pressure on the farmers, but due to the farmers’ protests, the government had to withdraw them. He added that governments’ promises to the Farmers’ Union after the protests have not been fulfilled yet.

He said that SKM had a written agreement with the central government by which a coordination committee of representatives of the Union Government and SKM would be formed to give a guarantee of MSP to all the crops, all the farmers’ debts would be waived off, financial help would be provided to the family members of those killed during the agitation and the cases filed against the protesting farmers would be withdrawn.

Damheri added that all the above-mentioned promises remain pending and the Union Government has not punished the main accused in the Lakhimpur case yet. He further said that the SKM has now decided to hold a protest against the Union government, as all the farmers across the country will protest in front of the offices of the governors of various states from November 26 to 28.

Damheri appealed to the farmers of Punjab to reach Chandigarh with their langar water and tractor trolleys to protest for three days.

Gurmail Singh General Secretary, Hardev Singh Gill General Secretary, Jaskaran Singh Vice President Punjab, Sewa Singh, Jaspal Singh District President Fatehgarh Sahib, Ranjit Singh Patiala, Harinder Singh, Major Singh Moga President, Kuldeep Singh RTI Wing, Fateh Singh Grewal Khanna President, Kuldeep Singh Tarantaran, Hardev Singh, among others, were present .

#Fatehgarh Sahib