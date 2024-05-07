SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 6

The farmers belonging to the district unit of SKM protested against BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur. They raised slogans against the party and burned its effigies. The protesters said they hold the party responsible for the death of Surinder Singh in Sehri village.

Addressing mediapersons, the district president of the union, Harnek Singh Bhall Majra, said, “The BJP government at the centre has been oppressing the farmers who are struggling for their rights. It is unjust that the farmers had to face bullets and sticks from the government. All this just proves that the BJP is anti-farmers.”

Majra said the Central Government failed to implement the already conceded demands because of which the farmers wanted to go to Delhi; however, they were stopped at the Haryana border, adding that a young farmer was killed because of this and many others injured.

Majra said, sensing the anti-farmer stance of the Centre, farmer unions decided to pose questions to BJP leaders when they visit villages to seek votes. He added that under this campaign, the farmers posed queries to the BJP candidate during her visit to Sehri, adding that her supporters pushed the farmers, which resulted in the death of Surinder Singh. He demanded compensation and justice for the deceased and his family. He also urged people to vote wisely in the Lok Sabha elections.

