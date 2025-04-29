Smoke from burning garbage irks residents

The fire at the garbage dump located on Patiala-Sanaur Road and resultant smoke has yet again snowballed into a political issue with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and councillor from Ward No 41 Anuj Khosla blaming the civic authorities for causing senior health hazard to the people living in the vicinity of the dump site.

He said that over 25,000 people live around the dump site.