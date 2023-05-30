Soldier cremated with full military honours

Patiala, May 29
The mortal remains of Sehajpal Singh (27), who attained martyrdom in the line of duty in Arunachal Pradesh, were consigned to the flames at his native village, Randhawa, here today. Sehajpal’s father Amarjit Singh lit the soldier’s pyre after he was given full military honours.
A large number of villagers, army officials, cops, along with Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra gathered to pay homage to the martyr.
Sehajpal had joined the Indian Army in 2015 as a sepoy and was recently promoted. His younger brother Amritpal Singh (22) is also serving in the Indian Army and is currently stationed in Ladakh.
Sehajpal is survived by his parents and younger brother. He was part of the Punjab Regiment and died after falling off a bridge while patrolling in Assam.
Minister Jouramajra assured the martyr’s family of all possible help from the state government.
