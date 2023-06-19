Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Patiala, June 18
An Army sepoy jumped into the Bhakra canal and saved a teenager from drowning near Passiana village here on Saturday. A video footage of the incident captured on a phone has gone viral online, drawing appreciation for the soldier.
The video was shared by the public relations office of the Indian Army, which congratulated soldier DN Krishnan, saying: “Kudos to the indomitable spirit and courage of the soldier!”
In the video, people can be seen pulling the girl out of the canal. The soldier gets out of the canal thereafter.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney appreciated the soldier for his valour, saying: “I want to appreciate a humanitarian deed by jawan DN Krishnan of the Indian Army. He saved a teenage girl who had jumped into the Bhakra canal near Passiana. He jumped into the canal and saved the life of the drowning girl. His act of valour, humanitarian assistance and courage is praiseworthy and laudable.” Nitizens also showered praise on the soldier.
