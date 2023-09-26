Speaker Sandhwan opens memorial gate in Nabha

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 25

Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan today inaugurated the Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia memorial gate in Nabha.

He said that Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia was a pride of Sikh history and Punjab’s rich heritage, and the construction of the memorial gate in Nabha is a commendable effort that will help connect future generations with his legacy.

Sandhawan was at Nabha during the celebrations of the 300th birth anniversary of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, organised by the Wishwakaram Welfare Society, Ramgarhiya Welfare Club, along with Combine and Agricultural Implement Manufacturers Welfare Association.

