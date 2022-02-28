Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 27

Special children presented their abilities of communication, Braille writing and others on the sixth day of the Science Week celebrations at Punjabi University.

The university involved children with special abilities and needs on the VIth day of its Science Week. The day’s programme was organised with the university’s research centre for technology development for differently abled persons. Officials said students from 13 schools participated in Braille reading and writing, poster making, clay modelling, debate and others.

Deputy Director of Indian Sign Language Research and Training Center Sanjay Kumar, who was part of the event, said the Central Government had made efforts to bring the children with special needs in parallel with others.