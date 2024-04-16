Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 15

A special event was collaboratively organised by the Department of Religious Studies of Khalsa College, Gurmat Society and Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle. All teaching and non-teaching staff of the college participated in this event.

Assistant Professor, Punjabi Department, Davinder Singh, said the incident of Khalsa Sajna on the day of Baisakhi in 1699 was not a sudden supernatural phenomenon but the result of a long process.

Principal, Khalsa College, Dharminder Singh Ubha said the names of Panj Piaras also had special meanings which expressed the phenomena related to religion.

