Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Patiala, April 6
Punjabi University’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) organised a special lecture on the topic “Economic Development of Rajasthan” at the Seminar Hall yesterday.
Prof Arun Prabha Chaudhury, former Professor of Economics at Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, was the resource person. Professor Harvinder Kaur, Director, CDOE, introduced the resource person and also spoke about the relevance of the topic.
According to Prof Harvinder Kaur, the economies of Punjab and Rajasthan had followed different trajectories after Independence. However, both states could learn important lessons from the experience of each other.
Professor Chaudhury spoke about the various aspects of the economic development of Rajasthan and related it with its political and cultural past. She traced the evolution of Rajasthan from a cluster of feudal princely states to a modern democratic society. “On the economic front, Rajasthan has made rapid strides in health, education and tourism”. Prof Chaudhury spoke at length about the challenges in the field of agriculture due to water scarcity and lack of irrigation facilities in Rajasthan which is being counterbalanced by promoting less water-intensive crops suitable for arid conditions and by setting up food processing industry.
