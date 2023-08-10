Speed up water supply projects in Patiala, officials told

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 9

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa today met higher officials of the Water Supply Department to review work of the ongoing projects and instructed them to expedite the work.

He said all efforts should be made to ensure that every household got basic facilities like clean drinking water and sanitation.

DK Tiwari, Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation, and Muhammad Ishfaq, head of department, were present during the meeting.

Jimpa said there should be no delay or negligence in completing the projects. He emphasised that the progress of work should be regularly monitored by the heads of each branch and superintendents concerned. He said a transparent and vigilant approach should be adopted in carrying out the work on new projects to avoid any discrepancies.

Before the meeting, Jimpa handed over appointment letters to five clerks, one junior assistant and three junior technicians. “The state government has so far provided government jobs to more than 30,000 youths,” he claimed.

