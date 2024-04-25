Speed up wheat lifting in mandis, officials told

Patiala, April 24
Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Vikas Garg visited the mandis of the district to review the procurement and lifting of wheat. Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmed Parray, along with other officials, was also present.
Garg instructed the officials of procurement agencies to expedite the lifting of wheat purchased so that farmers bringing their produce to the markets did not face inconvenience.
Garg visited the mandis of Rajpura, Bahadurgarh and Patiala city. He interacted with traders, farmers and labourers during this visit. He issued instructions to procurement agencies, market boards and officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to ensure a transparent procurement process. Lifting of purchased wheat should be done simultaneously to avoid any difficulties to farmers.
Parry briefed him about the procurement arrangements in the district. He said a total of 6,12,013 metric tonne of wheat had arrived in the district’s mandis, of which 5,93,943 MT had been purchased and 1,53,111 MT lifted. Farmers have been paid Rs 1,191.31 crore for the purchased wheat so far.
Also present were Rajpura SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Ravinder Kaur and ACF Rakesh Garg.
