Speeding bus kills biker, injures 1

Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:09 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A biker was killed and his pillion rider injured when a speeding bus rammed their motorcycle near the Floating Restaurant on GT Road in Sirhind.

The deceased has been identified as Rashid, a resident of Saharanpur. His brother-in-law Shatar, who survived with injuries, narrated the entire incident to the police.

According to Shatar, they were traveling to Ludhiana on a bike when a speeding bus from behind hit them. The impact threw them onto the road, and the rear tyre of the bus crushed Rashid’s head, killing him instantly.

The police have registered a case against the bus driver and initiated legal proceedings. After conducting a post-mortem, the body was handed over to Rashid’s family.

