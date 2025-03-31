Speeding bus kills biker, injures 1

A biker was killed and his pillion rider injured when a speeding bus rammed their motorcycle near the Floating Restaurant on GT Road in Sirhind.

The deceased has been identified as Rashid, a resident of Saharanpur. His brother-in-law Shatar, who survived with injuries, narrated the entire incident to the police.

According to Shatar, they were traveling to Ludhiana on a bike when a speeding bus from behind hit them. The impact threw them onto the road, and the rear tyre of the bus crushed Rashid’s head, killing him instantly.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case against the bus driver and initiated legal proceedings. After conducting a post-mortem, the body was handed over to Rashid’s family.