Sports day at PLW school

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 6

Neev Public School, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), run by Women Welfare Organisation celebrated its 20th annual sports day with fanfare on the school premises here today.

The sports day was inaugurated by Chief Guest Ashok Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer, PLW, and Ajay Rani, president, Women Welfare Organisation.

The annual report of the school was presented by the headmistress. Presently, 500 children are studying at the school and of the total, 300 participated in various sports events.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar stressed upon the importance of sports in life to stay healthy.