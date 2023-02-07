Sports day at PLW school

Patiala, February 6
Neev Public School, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), run by Women Welfare Organisation celebrated its 20th annual sports day with fanfare on the school premises here today.
The sports day was inaugurated by Chief Guest Ashok Kumar, Principal Chief Administrative Officer, PLW, and Ajay Rani, president, Women Welfare Organisation.
The annual report of the school was presented by the headmistress. Presently, 500 children are studying at the school and of the total, 300 participated in various sports events.
Speaking on the occasion, Kumar stressed upon the importance of sports in life to stay healthy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...