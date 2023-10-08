Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 7

Punjab sports minister, Gurmeet Singh Hayer felicitated India’s Tajinderpal Singh Toor, winner of the gold medal in men’s shot put, along with Harmilan Bains, who won silver in the women’s 800m event, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The minister said the two medal winners had brought laurels to the state with their hard work. “Out of the total 48 sportsmen in the Indian contingent, 33 have returned with medals,” he added.

Toor had won India its second track and field gold. The 28-year-old was the favourite to defend the gold medal he won in 2018. He is the only Indian-Asian record holder in individual events.

Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 800m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. She managed a 2:03.75 run after trailing behind at the 400-meter mark. She pipped China’s Wang Chunyu in the last few metres to place second. Her mother, Madhuri Singh, is an Arjuna Award winner, while her father, Amandeep Bains, is a men’s 1500-metre race champion and South Asian Games medalist.

#Asian Games