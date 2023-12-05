Sports tourney organised

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 4

DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, conducted the Sports Cluster Tournament-2023 during which competitions in badminton, fencing, football, table tennis, chess and cricket were held. The meet was aimed at broadening not only the mental horizon of students to perceive the things but also to help them to maintain a good healthy life. DAV Schools from Mansa, Kakrala, Sunam, Samana, Moonak, Badshahpur, Patran and Sangrur participated.

