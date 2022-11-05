Squatters removed from footpaths

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 4

A Municipal Corporation (MC) team along with District Child Protection Officer Shaina Kapoor today removed squatters from the footpaths near Sheran Wala Gate and Baradari Gardens. An MC official said the squatters were shifted to homeless shelters in the city.

Kapoor said the squatters had been causing inconvenience to the visitors in the area. “They stay, sleep, eat and cook on footpaths. We had been receiving complaints about the issue from the people visiting the Baradari gardens. People said the area had become dirty as well,” she said.

She added the officials had been issuing warning orders to the squatters to vacate the place. “Now we will provide them with a free lodging facility at night shelters. We will also provide them with food and other necessary facilities, if required,” she said.