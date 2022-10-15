St Peter’s students shine at Model UN

Patiala, October 14
St Peter’s Academy students achieved outstanding results in Model United Nations (MUN) organised at Delhi Public School, Patiala. From amongst the several schools that participated from all over the city.
The students of St Peter’s Academy came up with excellent communication skills and resolutions on the given agendas- Russia – Ukraine War, Women-Empowerment etc.
Harshvir Singh was adjudged as the Best Delegate and secured the first position while expressing himself on the topic-Russia-Ukraine War as a member of United Nation General Assembly committee.
