Staffer sacked for child trafficking

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 3

Punjabi University has dismissed an employee and suspended another after their names allegedly cropped up in a case of child trafficking.

The university while releasing information on the matter said names of two employees, Charanvir Singh and his wife Parvinder Kaur, had cropped up in a case related to child trafficking. Parvinder has been suspended while Charanvir has been dismissed from the job.

The university said the Sohana police in Mohali had registered an FIR on January 28 in a case of illegal child trafficking. The university said it received information that the two had been nabbed with a five-day-old girl who was born to a family from Faridkot.

University Registrar Prof Navjot Kaur said the action of dismissal and suspension have been initiated against the two after their names featured in the FIR and in newspaper reports.