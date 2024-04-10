Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9

The “Dr Ravinder Singh Ravi Memorial Lecture” is scheduled to be held at Punjabi University on Wednesday. Supported by the Educational Multimedia Research Center of the Punjabi Department, the lecture will be delivered by Professor Emeritus Ishtiaq Ahmed from Stockholm University, Sweden. He will speak on “The Dilemma of Identity: Experiences of South Asia.”

The coordinator of this programme, Surjit Singh, said the lecture would be the fifth in the series.

He said the first lecture was delivered by eminent Pakistani poet and scholar Ahmed Salim.

He added that the second lecture was delivered by Apoorva Nand from Delhi University. He also said that the third was delivered by renowned Hindi poet and thinker Naresh Saxena from Lucknow, and the fourth by P Sainath, an expert in political economy.

