Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture

Patiala, April 9
The “Dr Ravinder Singh Ravi Memorial Lecture” is scheduled to be held at Punjabi University on Wednesday. Supported by the Educational Multimedia Research Center of the Punjabi Department, the lecture will be delivered by Professor Emeritus Ishtiaq Ahmed from Stockholm University, Sweden. He will speak on “The Dilemma of Identity: Experiences of South Asia.”
The coordinator of this programme, Surjit Singh, said the lecture would be the fifth in the series.
He said the first lecture was delivered by eminent Pakistani poet and scholar Ahmed Salim.
He added that the second lecture was delivered by Apoorva Nand from Delhi University. He also said that the third was delivered by renowned Hindi poet and thinker Naresh Saxena from Lucknow, and the fourth by P Sainath, an expert in political economy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested
The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...
Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP
Tihar Jail had cited security reasons