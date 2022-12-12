Stoma care clinic unveiled at GMC

Patiala, December 11
A specialised stoma care clinic was inaugurated at the Department of General Surgery at Government Medical College.
This clinic is the brainchild of Dr Ashwani Kumar, Professor and Head, Department of General Surgery. It was inaugurated by the Director of Medical Education and Research, Dr Avnish Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will restore old pension scheme: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after oath-taking
Congress brass attends ceremony; Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath...
Air India nears historic order for 500 jets
Includes over 100 wide-bodies such as Airbus A350s, Boeing 7...
J&K mulls unique ID for each family, parties wary
BJP hails move, cites Hry database