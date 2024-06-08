Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 7

The second storm-related causality was reported in Patiala today. The deceased has been identified as Malkit Singh (35), a resident of Shankerpur falling under the jurisdiction of Patiala Sadar police station.

The incident took place this afternoon when a Power Corporation Department employee was fixing the snag that occurred in the wires due to the spell of squalls that occurred on the intervening night of June 5 and 6.

According to an eyewitness, the victim was holding a ladder while the Power Corporation employee was cutting a tree branch that was entangled in the power cables. Suddenly, the branch of a tree that was being cut fell on Malkit Singh, who was standing underneath and supporting the ladder. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Earlier, 45-year-old scribe Avinash Kamboj, who worked as a stringer for a news agency, died on Wednesday night after an electricity pole uprooted by strong winds fell on him while he was on his way back home from work.

In an earlier incident, Alok Singh (80 years old) died in a road accident near SST Nagar. A truck collided with his scooter, causing his death. SP City Mohd Sarfaraz Alam said a case has been registered against the truck driver, adding that the suspect has been booked under Section 304A of the IPC.

