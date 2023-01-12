Stray cattle menace hounds commuters in Patiala

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, January 11
The Municipal Corporation has failed to tackle the stray animal menace in the city.
Though some areas such as the District Administrative complex, Leela Bhawan, Baradari Gardens, Chhoti Baradari, Government Mohindra College, the MC office are largely free from the menace, the outer areas of the city, including the Bhadson road, Nabha road, SST Nagar, Devigarh Road, Sanouri Adda and others, remain affected continuously.
The stray animals regularly cause accidents. A city resident said, “The MC should ensure proper management of stray cattle at respective pounds. Commuters fail to spot stray animals on roads during fog, which leads to major accidents. In October last year, a man had allegedly shot and killed a stray animal on the Bhadson road after it had hit and injured his wife.”
A resident from a colony on the Bhadson road here said, “Stray animals can be seen roaming around on this road on a regular basis. Lack of a divider and presence of stray animals on the already congested Bhadson road increases the threat of accidents. Moreover, our area is on the outskirts of the city. The animals start fighting among themselves which becomes a cause of concern.”
MC officials said they were making sure that the stray animals are taken care of at respective pounds. “Stray animals found roaming on the streets are shifted to cattle ponds,” an MC official said.
Cause of accidents
The MC should ensure proper management of stray cattle at pounds. Commuters fail to spot stray animals on roads during fog, which leads to major accidents. — A city resident
