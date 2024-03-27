Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 26
A child was mauled by stray dogs in Sirhind today.
The child’s chest and hands were bitten by the dogs, and he was brought to the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh.
Sandeep Dhiman said his son Lovelish was attacked by a pack of stray dogs, adding that after hearing his shrieks, his mother rushed to his rescue. However, she fell and fractured her leg.
Former councillor Devinder Bhatt said the stray dog population in the city had been on the rise, so were the cases of dog bite. — OC
80 head of sheep killed
Mohali: Stray dogs mauled around 80 head of sheep in Karkaur village, Dera Bassi, on the night of March 24.
Yasin, a resident of the village, said on March 24, he found his herd of sheep missing from the shed. He later found many of them dead.
He informed the police and claimed that he had suffered a loss of Rs 12 lakh.
