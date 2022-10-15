Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

Patiala, October 14
The Department of Zoology and Environmental Sciences, Punjabi University, Patiala, in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh, organised a one-day workshop to mark World Ozone Day-’22 here today.
The programme began with the presidential address of Prof (Dr) Navjot Kaur, Registrar, Punjabi University, the chief guest.
She motivated students to participate in the protection of environment. She stress the need for awareness and community participation in mitigating environmental pollution. She said: “We have to comply with the guidelines on Montreal Protocol in connection to ozone layer.”
Prof (Dr) Gurinder Walia, Head, Department of Zoology and Environmental Sciences, and coordinator of the workshop, welcomed the guests and apprised the audience of the role of ozone layer for the welfare of life on this mother earth.
Dr Amarjit Kaur, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Panjab University, Chandigarh, delivered her lecture on ozone layer and its protection.
