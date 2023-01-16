String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, January 15
The district administration and police have failed to prevent the sale and use of the banned Chinese kite string. While residents are reportedly suffering injuries due to the use of illegal acrylic string, according to NGOs, two-three bird (pigeons) injury cases are being reported on a daily basis.
The Chinese string was banned by the National Green Tribunal in 2017. Despite the ban, the state government has failed to curb its sale and use. The string made from a synthetic polymer called polypropylene, which is imported from China, is strong enough to pierce through skin and can lead to serious injuries, at times fatalities.
Another resident said the illegal sale is going on in the city with impunity of local political leaders. “It is being sold from homes,” the resident added.
Gurmukh Singh Guru, a resident who treats injured stray animals and birds, said, “People are bringing animals and birds injured by the Chinese string to us on a daily basis.
Of the many injuries reported in the district, Sukhwinder of Shutrana was injured on the Patran-Patiala Highway here today. He received around 30 stitches on the neck at a private hospital in Patiala.
SSP Varun Sharma said, “The Police Department will take stringent action against those found selling the banned Chinese string. We appeal to the people to refrain from using the banned string.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...
AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt
Arvind Kejriwal says the L-G cannot take independent decisio...
Supreme Court asks Centre to spell out stand on marital rape by February 15
Hearing to be held on March 21
PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders
The DUI will assume office on Monday
Tech-savvy soldiers will play key role in armed forces, PM Modi says as he addresses first batch of Agniveers
The first batch of Agniveers commenced training two weeks ag...