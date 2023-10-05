Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 4

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill today flagged off awareness vans to sensitise rural people to harmful effects of stubble burning. These vans will visit every nook and corner of the district for 40 days.

Making an appeal to the farming community in her address after the flagging-off ceremony, the DC said farmers from this religious and historic district should come forward to take the lead in the state in completely eliminating the menace of burning of crop residue.

She said the act not only killed the crop-friendly nutrients and organisms, but also affected the soil health apart from polluting the environment. She said NGOs, sports clubs and youth clubs would be involved in the awareness campaign.

The DC said the state government provided agricultural machinery, equipment to farmers for the management of crop residue. She appealed to the progressive farmers of the district, who had straw handling machines, to share them with small farmers so that the latter did not burn straw.

