Stubble burning: BKU leaders warn officials against 'harassing' farmers

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, Nov 3

A large number of farmers, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), today had an audience on the premises of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. The farmers complained of being harassed by officials for burning stubble. The leaders contended that the tillers had no choice but to burn the crop residue for want of proper machinery to manage stubble.

Addressing the media, Gurjit Singh, the secretary of the union, and other members warned that if the officials continue to harass the cultivators who burn stubble, they will have to “face the consequences”. The leaders also appealed to the government to provide them with proper stubble-management equipment free of charge, in line with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal.

Farm leaders Jogindra Singh, Kripal Singh and Bhajan Singh asserted that it is not possible for small-scale growers to purchase machinery for stubble management. They noted that owing to the belated sowing of paddy, the moisture content of the paddy remains high, and in such a situation, farmers have a hard time selling their crops.

The Deputy Commissioner, on the other hand, has released a video urging the farmers not to burn stubble. She has warned of strict action against the tillers found burning crop residue. She has asked the growers who do not have machinery to reach out to the District Agriculture Officer.

