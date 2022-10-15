Student induction programme organised

Patiala, October 14
The PG department of computer science (computonics club), PG departments of chemistry and physics of Khalsa College organised a student induction-cum-welcome programme for new students.
College principal Dr Dharminder Singh Ubha welcomed the newly admitted students and encouraged them to connect with technology and learn the development in the new technology. He said the college kept students aware of infrastructure available and highlighted achievements by organising such programmes from time to time.
He said if students worked hard, they could achieve realise their dreams.
Dr Sukhmin Kaur, Head of Post Graduate Computer Department, while addressing the students said Khalsa College was a ragging-free institution.
She said apart from imparting education, the college regularly made students aware about their cultural values.
